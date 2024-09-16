Stephen with his medal

A TEACHER recorded a personal best as he completed the Great North Run in aid of a charity regularly supported by his school.

Stephen Oliver, assistant head at Wickersley Northfield Primary, ran the 13.1 miles in one hour 40 minutes, raising nearly £500 for the Batten Disease Family Association.

He was inspired by two former pupils who had been diagnosed with the rare and devastating neurodegenerative condition.

Stephen, who grew up in the North East and now lives in Bramley, said: “It was an emotional and incredible experience. I ran not just for myself, but for Sam and Alice and their family.

Fist pump: Stephen finishing the run

“I’ve seen first-hand the impact Batten disease can have on families, and I wanted to do something to help raise awareness and contribute to the incredible work the BDFA does.

“As a school community, we support the BDFA every year and hold fundraising events and have raised thousands for the charity. To be able to take part in the Great North Run and represent them as well as Sam and Alice was a real honour for me.

“The support from my school, family, and local community has been overwhelming, and I’m so grateful to everyone who has donated to such a wonderful cause.”

Batten disease mostly affects children, and causes progressive neurological impairment. It affects eyesight, mobility, and cognition, and can have a devastating impact on children and their families.

The BDFA offers crucial support, resources, and advocacy for those coping with this life-changing condition. It provides critical support, research funding, and advocacy for those affected.