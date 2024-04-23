Switch a-Round Table
Best known for their popular annual Santa sleighs, Round Table met at the Bay Tree restaurant in Brecks to review the past year and look ahead to the next.
Chairman Ben Chico was succeeded in the role by Phil O’Brien, while past chairman Adrian Simpson took on the president’s chain from Subannan Sukumar.
Phil said: “It’s an honour and a privilege to be appointed as chairman.
“My main aims for this year are to ensure as a group we are taking every opportunity to help the local community and also to arrange enjoyable events which encourage
new members to join us.
“I encourage everyone to get in contact if they would like more information.”
During 2023/24, Rotherham Round Table supported 18 different good causes to the tune of £8,788.
Vice-chairman Luke Staveley said: “Thanks to the incredible generosity of our community, we’re thrilled to share that we’ve been able to support 18 amazing different local causes in their fundraising efforts.
“We’ve supported local brownie groups, charitable organisations, and even a fantastic knitting group who made blankets for vulnerable children.
“We’re so proud to make a difference in our community’s diverse range of needs.”
Rotherham Round Table is keen to hear from charities and good causes wishing to apply for a community grant. Email [email protected] for an application form.
For information about joining Rotherham Round Table, which is open to men aged 18 to 45, email [email protected] or search for Rotherham Round Table 24 on Facebook.