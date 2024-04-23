CHAIRMAN CHANGEOVER: Phil (left) and Ben

Best known for their popular annual Santa sleighs, Round Table met at the Bay Tree restaurant in Brecks to review the past year and look ahead to the next.

Chairman Ben Chico was succeeded in the role by Phil O’Brien, while past chairman Adrian Simpson took on the president’s chain from Subannan Sukumar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Phil said: “It’s an honour and a privilege to be appointed as chairman.

AGM: Rotherham Round Table

“My main aims for this year are to ensure as a group we are taking every opportunity to help the local community and also to arrange enjoyable events which encourage

new members to join us.

“I encourage everyone to get in contact if they would like more information.”

During 2023/24, Rotherham Round Table supported 18 different good causes to the tune of £8,788.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vice-chairman Luke Staveley said: “Thanks to the incredible generosity of our community, we’re thrilled to share that we’ve been able to support 18 amazing different local causes in their fundraising efforts.

“We’ve supported local brownie groups, charitable organisations, and even a fantastic knitting group who made blankets for vulnerable children.

“We’re so proud to make a difference in our community’s diverse range of needs.”

Rotherham Round Table is keen to hear from charities and good causes wishing to apply for a community grant. Email [email protected] for an application form.