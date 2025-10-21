Students take on mammoth 30-mile, 12-hour stadium walk for Support Dogs

Steely students are tackling a mammoth walk between four football stadiums to help fund the training of life-changing assistance dogs.

Eighty students from Sheffield United Community College are taking on a 30-mile, 12-hour South Yorkshire Football Stadium Tour walk – starting at Doncaster Rovers’ Eco-Power Stadium before heading to Rotherham United’s AESSEAL New York Stadium and Sheffield Wednesday’s Hillsborough home before finishing at Sheffield United’s Bramall Lane.

Their challenge is in aid of Sheffield-based national charity Support Dogs, which provides, trains and supports specialist assistance dogs for autistic children, as well as adults with epilepsy and physical disability.

The walkers, aged 16 to 19, will even stop off at Support Dogs’ training centre in Brightside and its new centre, in Hillsborough, where they will get a paw-some reception from staff and the wonderdogs.

Some of the students with trainee support dog Garry ahead of the walk

The trek takes place this Thursday 23 October, starting at 7am at Doncaster.

The teenagers are keen to smash the £3,000 they raised last year for a separate charity.

Ryan Collins, head of education and training at Sheffield United Community Foundation, which runs the college, said: “This challenge is not only a test of determination and teamwork, but also a way for our students to come together and raise as much as possible for an incredible cause.

“The students are the ones driving the sponsorship element and this really helps with developing key life skills around fundraising and community engagement.

“Every penny raised will go directly to Support Dogs to help them continue their life-changing work.

“We’re also excited that some of the amazing Support Dogs will be supporting us on the route, helping raise awareness and inspiring everyone along the way. We hope to get lots of cheers of support en-route.”

Tess Thompson, community fundraising manager at Support Dogs, said: “We are absolutely thrilled that Sheffield United Community College has chosen to support our charity.

“We wish them every success on this challenging walk, which will help us to change many lives via the power of our amazing assistance dogs.”

To sponsor the students, please visit www.justgiving.com/page/sheffield-united-community-college-2025 Follow Sheffield United Community College’s social media for live updates on the walk.

To find out more about the incredible work of Support Dogs, please visit www.supportdogs.org.uk or call 0114 2617800.