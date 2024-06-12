Stewart climbs a mountain for Bluebell Wood
Stewart, of Dinnington won the children’s hospice’s Bring in Spring raffle earlier this year, bagging a £2,024 prize. He then gave £250 back to the charity and sign up to its Snowdon for Sunrise challenge.
He has been a player in the hospice lottery since signing up a year ago after being inspired by the work of Bluebell Wood presented by a door-to-door canvasser.
He said: “I was shocked to win first prize and still haven’t decided what to do with the winnings. I thought I’d give back by donating £250 and take on a fundraising challenge to help raise awareness of the great work they do.
“I have been up Snowdon a few times but not the route that was planned for this challenge so thought I’d go for it. The mist and wind on the night meant it certainly wasn’t easy, but I had a really good time and it was an excellent experience.”
Sixty seven people completed the trek for Bluebell Wood, with most of the group made up of members of Rotherham-based Unit 5 Group Fitness and Rebounce Fitness.
So far, almost £13,000 has been raised in sponsorship from the challenge.
Events Fundraiser Beth Cole said: “I’d like to say a huge thank you and well done to Stewart, Unit 5 Group Fitness and Rebounce Fitness as well as all our fundraisers for doing ‘Snowdon for Sunrise’ and helping to raise much needed funds for Bluebell Wood.
“The total raised is absolutely fantastic and will help us continue to support families who need us.”
