St John Ambulance Badgers are holding a spooktacular Halloween fun day on Saturday 25th October at St John headquarters, Downs Row Moorgate S60 2HD between 10am and 2pm

This is part of the St John Ambulance County Youth Fundraising Challenge set for the month of October.

The Badgers have been busy over the last few weeks making games, baking and even Jax made some wonderful lemonade. They are running various stalls including a tombola, pin the bone on the skeleton, guess the name of a cuddly ghost and loads more fun activities!

Bring the family along and have some fun. You can also find out more about First Aid and the Youth Programme.

Sue Farmer, Badger Leader said: “Everyone is welcome, just pop in and see what they have done. They have put so much work into this event, and I am so proud of them. I do hope we can get as many people as possible to attend the Fun Day to reward their efforts”