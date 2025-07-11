South Yorkshire Care Home Rated ‘Outstanding’

Sid Bailey care home in Brampton was rated ‘Outstanding’ during their first CQC (Care Quality Commission) inspection.

During the visit on 30th April 2025, CQC inspectors observed the residents’ experience in the home. They spoke to several residents, their families, and staff members, seeking feedback on the service the care home offers.

Inspectors were impressed by the ‘extremely compassionate and respectful’ ways in which residents and families were cared for, speaking highly of the team’s values of ‘empowerment, individuality, respect, and inclusiveness.’

Upon speaking to residents and relatives, inspectors noted how complementary people were when asked about the person-centred care and culture at Sid Bailey. One relative said,

Sid Bailey in Brampton is rated Outstanding by the CQC

‘The staff are a brilliant team, who all know the residents very well. They can’t do enough to make families feel at ease, so they know the residents are getting the best care for their individual needs.’

Inspectors also reported on the ‘exceptional’ promotion of residents’ independence and the ‘wide range of activities and events which enhanced wellbeing’, often including the wider community. The report stated,

‘Staff and leaders had worked extremely well to make links with the community and had several good initiatives. For example, the home ran a ‘blue light’ breakfast, where members of essential services could visit the home for breakfast.’

Alan Stephenson, CQC deputy director of operations in the north, said:

“Leaders and staff at Sid Bailey Care Home should be very proud of the findings of this report. It’s clear the home was committed to treating people as individuals and empowering them to achieve their goals and lead fulfilling lives. Other care homes should look to this report to see if there’s anything to learn from it.”

Victoria Alder, the General Manager at Sid Bailey, added, ‘We are absolutely thrilled to receive an Outstanding rating on our very first inspection. It’s a testament to the dedication and compassion our entire team brings every single day.

‘Our goal has always been to create a home where people feel safe, valued, and truly at home — and this recognition means the world to us. We’d also like to say thank you to all of our amazing residents and their loved ones for being part of our Sid Bailey family.’

The report will be published on CQC’s website.

You can find out more about Sid Bailey during the home’s Cake and Coffee Morning, every Wednesday at 10:00. Cake and Coffee Morning takes place at Sid Bailey care home, Knollbeck Lane, Brampton, Rotherham, South Yorkshire, S73 0TX.

For more information, call 01226 818461, email [email protected] or visit the home’s website.

About Sid Bailey:

Sid Bailey in Brampton, operated by Danforth Care Homes, offers 24-hour residential, respite, and dementia care in a luxury setting. Opened in 2023, Sid Bailey has 66 ensuite bedrooms, ambient communal lounges, landscaped gardens, and a plush cinema room. Sid Bailey is rated 9.9 out of 10 on care home review site, carehome.co.uk.