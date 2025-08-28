Sid Bailey Care Home launches intergenerational kids club to rave reviews

A newly formed crafts club has been uniting Brampton's youngest and oldest residents as Sid Bailey Care Home launched a free, intergeneration Kids Club for the local community.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The initiative, which began at the start of the school summer holidays, was designed to bridge generations by inviting local children into the home for a series of fun and creative shared activities with residents.

The club has already hosted a fantastic array of events, including a vibrant disco in the home’s cinema room complete with sweets, juice, and dancing, a session on balloon animal making, and a special visit from an ice cream van for all attendees.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The core of the club focuses on intergenerational crafts, where residents and children work side-by-side on projects, sharing skills, stories and building meaningful connections.

Residents and Children Enjoying Crafts and Games Together

The programme has been met with enormous enthusiasm from parents, children, and residents alike.

Home Manager Victoria Alder said: “We wanted to open our doors and truly become a hub for our community in Brampton. The Kids Club has exceeded all our expectations.

"The energy the children bring is incredible, you can see our residents light up. It’s beautiful to watch friendships form. These interactions are priceless for everyone’s wellbeing and bringing so much enjoyment to our home.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sid Bailey Care Home, which was rated Outstanding by CQC in July, plans to continue the Kids Club with future seasonal events, reinforcing its commitment to fostering strong community ties in Rotherham.