Sid Bailey Care Home launches intergenerational kids club to rave reviews

By Joanne Rossiter
Contributor
Published 28th Aug 2025, 10:22 BST
Updated 28th Aug 2025, 10:28 BST
A newly formed crafts club has been uniting Brampton's youngest and oldest residents as Sid Bailey Care Home launched a free, intergeneration Kids Club for the local community.

The initiative, which began at the start of the school summer holidays, was designed to bridge generations by inviting local children into the home for a series of fun and creative shared activities with residents.

The club has already hosted a fantastic array of events, including a vibrant disco in the home’s cinema room complete with sweets, juice, and dancing, a session on balloon animal making, and a special visit from an ice cream van for all attendees.

The core of the club focuses on intergenerational crafts, where residents and children work side-by-side on projects, sharing skills, stories and building meaningful connections.

Residents and Children Enjoying Crafts and Games Togetherplaceholder image
Residents and Children Enjoying Crafts and Games Together

The programme has been met with enormous enthusiasm from parents, children, and residents alike.

Home Manager Victoria Alder said: “We wanted to open our doors and truly become a hub for our community in Brampton. The Kids Club has exceeded all our expectations.

"The energy the children bring is incredible, you can see our residents light up. It’s beautiful to watch friendships form. These interactions are priceless for everyone’s wellbeing and bringing so much enjoyment to our home.”

Sid Bailey Care Home, which was rated Outstanding by CQC in July, plans to continue the Kids Club with future seasonal events, reinforcing its commitment to fostering strong community ties in Rotherham.

