Showhomes set to launch at Harron Homes' newest Derbyshire development

Homebuyers are invited to tour Harron Homes’ newest showhomes at its Low Ridding development in Mastin Moor on Saturday, March 8.

Visitors will be able to enjoy fish and chips, before viewing the brand new Moreton and Banbury homes, with Harron Homes representatives on hand to answer any questions and discuss home purchasing options.

The Moreton is a spacious, four-bedroom detached family home with integral garage and classic design features.There is a useful downstairs cloakroom off the utility, perfect for busy family life and at the heart of the property is an impressive, high specification kitchen with dining area, a true hub of the home that brings the family together.

This stunning open plan room features stylish French doors that open out onto the garden, creating an elegant space for entertaining in the warmer summer months.The upstairs landing leads to four spacious bedrooms, a spacious single and a modern family bathroom.

Visitors can view the five bedroom Banbury showhome at Harron’s Low Ridding development

The main bedroom offers true luxury with its own stylish ensuite shower room and dressing area.The Banbury is a grand five bedroom property with integral double garage, offering everything you could wish for in a large family home.The hallway leads into a light and roomy lounge, a perfect space for relaxing, while at the rear of the property lies the impressive high specification kitchen, which overlooks a generous garden.

The ground floor also benefits from a cloakroom and utility room, accessed via the kitchen.The grandeur is continued upstairs with five spacious bedrooms. The sophisticated main bedroom benefits from a dressing area and en-suite. Bedroom two also boasts its own en-suite, while the family bathroom features both a bath and shower.

Low Ridding will be made up of 143 three, four and five-bedroom homes, perfect for families looking for a slice of peaceful rural life with all the conveniences of modern living.

The development sits amongst 20 hectares of green, open space for the community, with children’s play areas, informal recreation spaces and naturalistic tree planting to increase biodiversity.Surrounded by peaceful countryside and only a short drive from the Peak District, there is plenty to explore in the local area. With easy access to the M1 the village has great links to neighbouring towns and cities including Barlborough, Chesterfield and Sheffield, making it a great spot for commuters.

Natalie Griffiths, Sales and Marketing Director for Harron Homes North Midlands, said: “We are delighted to bring this fantastic collection of homes to Mastin Moor. Low Ridding is the perfect setting for commuters and families wanting a change of pace.

“I’d urge anyone interested in making a move to this rural haven to visit the gorgeous showhomes this weekend and speak to our lovely sales representatives, who would be delighted to assist you in any way they can.”

Low Ridding is located on Bolsover Road, Mastin Moor, S43 3FF and its sales team can be reached on 01246 496910.