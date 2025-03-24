Sheffield Hallam University students gain valuable experience with AfPP

Three third-year Operating Department Practitioner (ODP) students from Sheffield Hallam University have embarked on a three-week work placement with The Association for Perioperative Practice (AfPP). The placement provides them with a unique opportunity to gain insight into the professional body that supports perioperative practitioners across the UK.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Athaliah Matheson, Gemma Nyoni, and Maram Ahmed are currently completing their final year of training to become qualified ODPs. Athaliah and Maram both pursued their ODP studies straight after Sixth Form. In contrast, Gemma Nyoni took a different route, deciding to train as an ODP after raising her three children, now aged 7, 11, and 15.

Throughout their placement at AfPP, the students will gain exposure to the wider professional network, participate in educational initiatives, and develop a deeper understanding of the standards and guidance that shape the perioperative field.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jennifer Maher, AfPP Education Lead and mentor to the students during their placement, said: “At AfPP, we are committed to supporting the next generation of perioperative practitioners. It is fantastic to see students like Athaliah, Gemma, and Maram immersing themselves in the profession beyond their clinical placements.

Athaliah Matheson

"Their enthusiasm and dedication are inspiring, and we are delighted to provide them with an opportunity to explore the wider impact of professional education, policy, and practice in perioperative care.”

The three students are delighted to be undertaking their placement with AfPP, seeing it as an invaluable opportunity to expand their knowledge and professional network. Each of them has taken a unique path into the profession, reflecting the diversity of experiences among ODPs.

Gemma, who lives in Rotherham, originally intended to pursue nursing but discovered her passion for the ODP role due to its hands-on nature and fast-paced environment. She is most looking forward to working with different patients each day, meeting people from all walks of life, and helping to put them at ease during their surgical journey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Maram, who lives in Sheffield, considered careers in midwifery and nursing before deciding to follow in the footsteps of family members who are also ODPs. Her decision was driven by a strong desire to help people and make a difference in the perioperative setting.

Gemma Nyoni

Athaliah, from Leicester, has always had a keen interest in surgery and chose the ODP profession to immerse herself in the surgical environment. She enjoys working alongside different surgeons, observing their techniques, and is considering further training to become a Physician Associate in the future.

“This placement reflects AfPP’s dedication to nurturing future perioperative professionals by equipping them with knowledge and skills that extend beyond the operating theatre,” said Jennifer.

Pictures show Gemma, Maram and Athaliah on a Teams call with AfPP’s Marketing Manager Susan Preston and Marketing Executive Sarah Jacobs, and Gemma and Athaliah.