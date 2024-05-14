Service at Rotherham Cemetery marks 80 years since D-Day
ROTHERHAM Cemetery will host a service to commemorate the 80th anniversary of D-Day.
The event – organised by the Royal British Legion and led by the Mayor of Rotherham – will take place at the Normandy veterans memorial within the East Herringthorpe site.
It will begin at 10.45am on Thursday, June 6, with wreath-laying at 11am and light refreshments available afterwards.
The ceremony will include the names of the eight Rotherham men killed on D-Day, with schoolchildren placing a symbolic cross for each.