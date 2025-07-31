Scouts embark on epic Explorer Belt expedition across Vietnam

Scout adventurers from Yorkshire have taken off on the journey of a lifetime – a self-led Explorer Belt expedition that will see them travel from the bustling streets of Ho Chi Minh City to the serene waters of Ha Long Bay in northern Vietnam.

Aged between 16 and 25, the group of Scouts have taken on the challenge of navigating, leading, and organising themselves across a country – all while immersing themselves in local culture and completing meaningful projects along the way.

The Explorer Belt is one of Scouting’s most prestigious international awards, designed to push participants beyond their comfort zones, teach resilience, and develop skills for life.

A Journey Across Vietnam

Scouts

The adventure will take the group across Vietnam’s length and breadth, with key stops in:

Ho Chi Minh City – where the team began their adventure and explored the famous Cu Chi Tunnels, learning about the country’s wartime history.

Da Nang & Hoi An – experiencing the vibrancy of coastal Vietnam and the beauty of its lantern-lit streets.

Hanoi – the cultural capital, rich in history and tradition.

Scouts

Ha Long Bay – one of the natural wonders of the world, where the expedition will conclude.

Throughout the expedition, participants will meet with local Scouts, learn about Vietnam’s history and heritage, and take part in community-based challenges – ensuring this isn’t just a sightseeing trip, but a fully immersive cultural exchange.

Owen Draper, one of the 14 participants, shared his excitement before setting off: “I’ve been counting down the days to this moment. The Explorer Belt isn’t just about seeing the sights – it’s about testing yourself, stepping into the unknown, and learning how to work together as a team. It’s going to be an experience we’ll carry with us for the rest of our lives.”

Josh Railton, one of the expedition leaders, added: “We’re here to support the group, but this expedition is very much theirs to lead. They’re making the decisions, solving the challenges, and learning first-hand how capable they are. Watching them step up and grow – while connecting with the culture and people of Vietnam – is what Scouting is all about.”