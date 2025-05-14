Sarah Champion MP pushes government for stronger protection against animal smuggling, following her decade-long campaign

Sarah Champion, Member of Parliament for Rotherham, urges the Government to take urgent action to protect animals, as Parliament begins detailed scrutiny over the Animal Welfare Bill.[1]

Having been specially selected to sit on the Public Bill Committee, Sarah is one of 17 legislators tasked with scrutinising the proposed legislation line by line.

She is using her position to ensure the strongest possible animal protections, following a decade-long campaign for proper enforcement on animal smuggling.

The Bill proposes measures which will bring down the minimum age for importing puppies and kittens, from the present 15 weeks to six months. The Bill also prevents the import of mutilated animals.

Commenting Sarah said: “Constituents often write to me, expressing their concern at these abhorrent practices. Like them, I am frustrated by how many animals experience unnecessary suffering, which so often, could be stopped by the stroke of a pen in Parliament.

"I’ve long campaigned for stronger animal welfare in the UK. Smuggling does great damage to puppies and kittens, taking them away from their mothers too soon, heightening risk of disease, and leaving them vulnerable in unregulated, perilous journeys.

"I welcome that this legislation is finally gaining traction, however the proposed measures I am pushing for, should have been enacted years ago.

"I am now using this opportunity to demand swift and comprehensive action by the Government, to put a stop to these cruel practices for good.”

[2] Sarah’s speech will be available here: https://bills.parliament.uk/bills/3790/stages/19347/committee