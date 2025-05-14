Sarah Champion MP calls for urgent action to defend UK glass industry

Sarah Champion MP at British Glass Event

Sarah Champion, Member of Parliament for Rotherham, will urge the Government to rethink fees that could destroy UK glass packaging producers.

Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) is designed to hold packaging producers responsible for recycling costs throughout their products’ lifespans. However, fees for glass are being introduced two years before equivalent costs for plastic and aluminium.

Sarah will lead a Parliamentary debate on Wednesday, during which she will call on the Government to urgently rethink its approach.

In her speech, Sarah will say: “The Government is ostensibly seeking to encourage recycling whilst recovering the cost to the public purse of its delivery. This is the right objective, but its approach will achieve the exact opposite. It will encourage switching to less recyclable materials. It will add costs to businesses like pubs and breweries already struggling under inflationary and other cost pressures. And it will see an increase in prices for consumers.”

Sarah’s Rotherham constituency is home to Beatson Clark, a leading glass packaging manufacturer that has been producing glass in the town for more than 270 years. Commenting on the urgent need for the Government to change course,

Sarah said: “Glass is the perfect product for recycling, being 100% recyclable with no loss of quality. But the Government’s approach is forcing businesses to switch to more environmentally damaging products like plastic.

"EPR is supposed to encourage recycling, but in its current form, the result will be the reverse. It will render UK manufactured glass uncompetitive, not just against less recyclable products, but also cheap foreign imports that undercut UK environmental standards.’

"EPR will drive up costs of glass packaging, costs that will ultimately be passed to the consumer, leading to higher prices at a time when many are already struggling to make ends meet.

’‘I want Rotherham to still be producing glass in another three centuries. But for that to happen, the Government needs to reverse course on this deeply flawed policy. I hope they will listen to the concerns that have been raised and act to safeguard the future of this great British industry.”