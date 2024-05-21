GROWING NEED: The Salvation Army foodbank

A COMMUNITY rugby league club is backing a foodbank which helps up to 40 people a week in Goldthorpe.

The official opening of Dearne Valley Bulldogs’ new clubhouse takes place on Saturday at noon and they are inviting everyone to bring a tin to donate to Goldthorpe Salvation Army as it meets growing need from the community due to the cost-of-living crisis.

The open day will feature a mini fun fair, live music, stalls and food with The Salvation Army on site providing activities and fun for families.

Community project co-ordinator Jackie Kenning, who supports territorial envoy Alison Sykes at Goldthorpe Salvation Army, said: “Support from our local community is vital for The Salvation Army to be able to keep its food bank open so we really appreciate the focus Dearne Valley Bulldogs are giving to this as part of the opening of their new clubhouse. They are helping to raise awareness and support us in tackling poverty across the area.

SUPPORT: Dearne Valley team

“The level of need we see is really high, day to day we think it can’t get worse, but we have more people coming through our doors who are living in real poverty, atrocious housing conditions and struggling to put food on the table. We are now giving out about 40 food parcels a week.

“People rely on The Salvation Army so we do all we can to help support them, whether that’s in the form of a food parcel, helping them access other support they are entitled to, school uniforms, or a listening ear.

“We’re really excited about the open day. It’s going to be a lot of fun with music and good food. The Salvation Army will have our own stall with information and activities for families to do so please come along and show your support.”

Dearne Valley Bulldogs is a charitable rugby league club with around 140 members, children and adults. They have been without a home for the last eight years, but recently secured funding to build a new clubhouse.

HELPING HANDS: Alison Sykes and Jackie Kennedy at Goldthorpe Salvation Army

Bulldogs fundraiser Alan Lee said: “We are very proud of what we have achieved over the last couple of years to finally complete the building of our clubhouse. We are firstly a ‘rugby club’ however we want to be a big part of the community, and this open day will help bring the community and Bulldogs together.

“To help celebrate this day we are delighted to be working with The Salvation Army, so together we can help raise donations for their food bank in the Dearne area.”

The event will take place at Dearne Valley Bulldogs, Vancouver Drive, Bolton Upon Dearne, S63 8DT. Entry is free, however they ask that anyone who attends “bring a tin, and chuck it in”.

