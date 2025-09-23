Rotherham’s young readers honoured at Magna for Summer Reading Awards

Magna Science Adventure Centre was delighted to partner with Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council (RMBC) to once again host the Summer Reading Awards on Sunday, September 21. More than 1,500 visitors enjoyed free entry to the popular attraction, celebrating the achievements of young readers who completed the Summer Reading Challenge.

Spread across three sessions, Rotherham’s youngsters were treated to an awards ceremony featuring a free drink, live entertainment and the distribution of 15 Many Magna Returns annual passes as prizes for reading six or more library books over summer. The challenge, which was organised by RMBC, aimed to encourage children aged four to eleven to read for pleasure over the six-week holidays.

Emily Walsh, Family Learning Coordinator at Magna said: “There’s a real value in encouraging children to read outside the classroom. We were thrilled to hear the Summer Reading Awards were joining Magna again for 2025 and we truly believe the importance of celebrating the impressive achievements of young people in the region. Congratulations to those who won an annual pass – we can’t wait to see you again soon!”

Magna’s involvement with this initiative reflects The Trust’s wider commitment to engaging with and giving back to Rotherham’s community and beyond. As one of South Yorkshire’s leading visitor attractions, Magna is dedicated to inspiring a lifelong love of learning in young people across the borough.

Magna's 'Big Hall' set up for the awards.

As Magna approaches its 25th anniversary, the attraction continues to strengthen its ties with the local community through events like the Summer Reading Awards. Funded by the Millennium Commission, Magna opened its doors in 2001 standing as a lasting reminder of South Yorkshire’s roaring steel heritage.

Plans marking the 25th anniversary are set to be announced soon.