Rotherham women urged to enter reinvented Miss South Yorkshire

A South Yorkshire-born entrepreneur who built a multi-million-pound career in the global photography industry is preparing to turn one of the UK’s most divisive traditions into a role model for inclusivity and empowerment.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Christina Vaughan is especially keen to encourage as many women as possible from Rotherham to enter the competition, alongside those from Sheffield, Barnsley and Doncaster – and they’ve only got until September 30th to do it.

The entrepreneur, who became the first woman of colour to lead Europe’s picture agency trade body (CEPIC) and won the Queen’s Award for Enterprise, is relaunching Miss South Yorkshire with a promise to bring pageantry firmly into the 21st century.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The celebrated businesswoman, who launched Cultura Creative – a pioneering photography platform representing ethnic minorities, LGBTQ+ people, disabled people and older communities – has promised to swap swimming costumes for stories of ambition, resilience and community impact and totally transform the competition.

Christina Vaughan

“The days of stereotypes and clichés are long gone,” Christina Vaughan said. “The crowns may stay – but they’ll be worn by women with ambition, talent and a sense of purpose. Beauty will be represented in all its forms including disability, diversity, LGBTQ+ identity, individuality and ambition. We’re putting Sheffield at the very heart of a beauty pageantry reinvention for the 21st century.”

Christina, who previously ran the award-winning Image Source agency, is no stranger to shaking up an industry. Cultura Creative has redefined the global stock image market by replacing narrow, stereotype-driven visuals with authentic, diverse and bias-free imagery. Through partnerships with Fujifilm, Adobe Stock and Alamy, it has challenged beauty stereotypes at scale and redefined how people and communities are represented worldwide.

Through its sister company CulturaAI, it is also creating visual datasets to help train artificial intelligence responsibly and reduce bias — pushing inclusivity into the next frontier of technology.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The businesswoman, who recently moved back to the region after spending much of her career in London, is encouraging inspiring, confident and creative individuals that represent the very best of South Yorkshire to enter. The competition is open to applicants of all backgrounds, abilities and sizes. The closing date for entries is September 30th.

(Left to Right) –Judge and former Miss England Alison Singleton, Christina Vaughan and Co-organiser Alan Strutt

The grand final will be staged at Sheffield’s Royal Victoria Heritage Hotel on Thursday, 23 October, and hosted by Melinda Messenger, the TV star turned qualified psychotherapist and mental health campaigner. The evening will include a Red Carpet reception, a delicious three-course meal, entertainment and the competition itself.

Contestants from Doncaster, Sheffield, Barnsley and Rotherham will be judged not just on stage presence, but on their personal projects, community involvement and individuality.

More information: https://www.misssouthyorkshire.com/

Backing Christina Vaughan’s reinvention is a judging panel, mixing inclusivity, international glamour and Yorkshire grit:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The competition logo

Chantal Epp, award-winning entrepreneur and disability inclusion campaigner

Tess Daly, Sheffield-born beauty influencer and disability advocate with Spinal Muscular Atrophy, who has built a major online following and campaigns for authentic representation in fashion and beauty

Heather Stewart-Whyte, the 1990s supermodel whose career has involved walking for all the major fashion houses including Gucci, Chanel and Versace

Gary Cockerill, Doncaster-born celebrity make-up artist to Eva Longoria, Boy George and David Beckham and many more

Alison Singleton, Sheffield’s own Miss UK and Miss World finalist

David Donald, international model, sportsman and environmental advocate best known as the face of Gillette

Ayo Banton, acclaimed artist and photographer working with Sony, L’Oréal and Paul McCartney.

Christina added: “South Yorkshire has always been proud, resilient and creative — that’s what this new Miss South Yorkshire will showcase. We’re not turning our backs on pageantry’s traditions, but we are reinventing them for a new generation.”