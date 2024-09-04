Rotherham trailing in South Yorkshire job figures

By Roland Sebestyen
Published 4th Sep 2024, 09:25 BST
Rotherham Job centre exterior. 121814-3Rotherham Job centre exterior. 121814-3
ROTHERHAM has the lowest proportion of employed working-age adults in South Yorkshire, new figures show.

There are 66.7 per cent with a job, trailing Barnsley (70.2), Sheffield (72.5) and Doncaster (75.8).

The total number of people across the region without work is more than 142,000, including those with caring duties and/or ill health.

The findings came from South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority, which carried out a Pathways to Work project.

A resulting report said: “Strikingly, the survey of South Yorkshire’s economically inactive (non-student) population found that as many as seven in ten stated they would take a job that aligned to their skills, interests and circumstances.

“This evidenced the fact that many people want to work but lack the right pathways towards employment.”

