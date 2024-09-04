Rotherham trailing in South Yorkshire job figures
There are 66.7 per cent with a job, trailing Barnsley (70.2), Sheffield (72.5) and Doncaster (75.8).
The total number of people across the region without work is more than 142,000, including those with caring duties and/or ill health.
The findings came from South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority, which carried out a Pathways to Work project.
A resulting report said: “Strikingly, the survey of South Yorkshire’s economically inactive (non-student) population found that as many as seven in ten stated they would take a job that aligned to their skills, interests and circumstances.
“This evidenced the fact that many people want to work but lack the right pathways towards employment.”
