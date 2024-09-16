.

AN ORDER to crack down on anti-social behaviour in areas of Rotherham is set to be renewed.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A public space protection order (PSPO) was first introduced in the town centre and Clifton Park in 2017 in a bid to crack down on public drinking, dog poo, urinating, spitting, using language which may cause ‘alarm or distress’ and approaching people for marketing or fundraising purposes without a licence.

Rotherham Council’s cabinet has approved rolling out consultation to extend the order for another year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since July last year, 438 instances of anti-social behaviour were recorded under the PSPO.

The most common incident type was rowdy or inconsiderate behaviour, followed by begging and vagrancy. Eleven fines were issued in relation to dog fouling.

In June 2024, police officers used the order on nine occasions to seize alcohol.

The consultation, set to start on October 18, will seek feedback from police, businesses, community groups and the general public, to measure how effective the orders are in preventing anti-social behaviour.