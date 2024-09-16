Rotherham town centre PSPO set to be renewed
A public space protection order (PSPO) was first introduced in the town centre and Clifton Park in 2017 in a bid to crack down on public drinking, dog poo, urinating, spitting, using language which may cause ‘alarm or distress’ and approaching people for marketing or fundraising purposes without a licence.
Rotherham Council’s cabinet has approved rolling out consultation to extend the order for another year.
Since July last year, 438 instances of anti-social behaviour were recorded under the PSPO.
The most common incident type was rowdy or inconsiderate behaviour, followed by begging and vagrancy. Eleven fines were issued in relation to dog fouling.
In June 2024, police officers used the order on nine occasions to seize alcohol.
The consultation, set to start on October 18, will seek feedback from police, businesses, community groups and the general public, to measure how effective the orders are in preventing anti-social behaviour.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.