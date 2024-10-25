Rotherham survivor marks nineties cancer breakthrough that changed her life

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Rotherham child minder who was told she would never conceive again following cancer treatment is celebrating the 14th birthday of her “miracle baby.”

Julie Ramskill is now backing a Cancer Research UK campaign to help fund more big breakthroughs in research as her family has been plagued by cancer.

The 50-year-old, from Dalton Parva, was given the devastating news on the same day that she had breast cancer and carries the faulty BRCA1 gene.

Julie was aware of members of her dad’s family having been treated for breast cancer, including her grandmother who died of the disease.

Julie Ramskill and husband Patrick.

Due to her family history, Julie chose to have genetic testing in November 2007 and had already decided to have preventative surgery if she tested positive. However, at the start of 2008, while still awaiting the results, Julie found a lump in her breast and was fast tracked by the GP to hospital for tests.

And was then given the hammer blow of being told she had cancer and a faulty BRCA1 gene.

Julie spent most of 2008 having chemotherapy and radiotherapy treatment.

Then in summer 2009, an MRI scan found a small cancerous lump in her other breast. Julie had a double mastectomy and reconstructive surgery.

Julie Ramskill and family.

Once she was fully recovered from the major surgery, Julie and her husband Patrick agreed she would have her ovaries removed to reduce the risk of cancer returning. But they had gone through such an ordeal during her treatment, that they delayed the surgery date to enjoy a family holiday.

Doctors had told Julie that due to the intensive cancer treatment, she wouldn’t be able to conceive again. However, she was shocked and delighted to discover she was 16 weeks pregnant with Reece – a “miracle baby.”

Baby Reece was born safely in 2010 and recently celebrated his 14th birthday.

Julie and Patrick, who work as childminders together, are also parents to Ben, 23, and Sam, 21.

Julie Ramskill

Thirty years ago this month, Cancer Research UK scientists were at the forefront of the discovery of the BRCA genes – helping to unlock the knowledge that faults in these genes increase people’s risk of developing certain cancers including breast, ovarian, prostate and pancreatic cancers.

As Julie knows all too well, around a staggering 70% of women with faulty BRCA1 or BRCA2 genes will develop breast cancer by the age of 80.*

But Julie feels, “forewarned is forearmed” and three decades later this incredible breakthrough is saving and improving the lives of people like her - now and in the future - by revolutionising how these cancers are prevented, diagnosed and treated.

Julie credits research with her survival and that’s why she’s sharing her experience during Breast Cancer Awareness Month to shine a light on how people across Yorkshire can help drive more discoveries by donating monthly to the charity.

She said: “Being told I had breast cancer and carried the faulty gene was absolutely devastating as my children were so young and I was only 34.

“The cancer treatment was tough going and it was a hard time for the family. It was such a twist of fate that we postponed the surgery to have my ovaries removed as we wouldn’t have had Reece otherwise. We were gobsmacked to find out I was having a baby after being told I wouldn’t be able to!

“We feel incredibly grateful that thanks to Cancer Research UK so many preventative measures and targeted drugs are now available because of this landmark discovery.

“The size of the prize that has come from investing in BRCA research over the last 30 years is remarkable. And most important of all, it has given families like ours hope. Advances like this simply wouldn’t be possible without regular monthly donations from the public that keep the charity’s scientists researching month in, month out. This vital work needs our support to help create more ‘Eureka!’ moments.”

The charity has also been responsible for a new family of drugs called PARP inhibitors. Often used to treat people with faulty BRCA-driven cancers, researchers are now exploring how they could be used to treat many more types of the disease.

Julie added: “Knowledge is power and now I feel the boys and I can look forward to a better and brighter future. Cancer Research UK has helped to change the course of my family’s cancer story, so I’m determined to help raise vital awareness and funds.”

With around 32,800 people diagnosed with cancer every year in Yorkshire and the Humber region, ** Julie’s message is clear – to save lives tomorrow, the charity needs people’s support today.

Cancer Research UK spokesperson for Yorkshire, Jane Bullock, said: “Together, we are beating cancer. From understanding DNA repair and helping to discover the BRCA genes to developing treatments for faulty BRCA-driven cancers, we’re making huge leaps forward thanks to the generosity of our supporters. So, we’re grateful to Julie for helping to highlight the enormous difference a regular income makes to our work.

“It means we can plan ahead, committing to long-term research projects with huge potential to help save more lives. And because of monthly donations we can learn more, faster and accelerate progress.

“We hope people will consider giving regularly to the charity, if they can, because our work isn’t done yet. We want to bring about a world where everybody lives longer, better lives, free from the fear of cancer. No matter who they are or where they’re from.”

