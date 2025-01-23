Rotherham St John Ambulance held their winter presentation evening at the Phoenix Club, Brinsworth

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

20 Cadets from the newly formed Monday evening Unit were enrolled along with 9 from the Thursday Unit. Six new Badgers were also welcomed into the organisation. Enrolling Officer, Hazel Thompson OStJ. said ‘I am absolutely delighted to welcome these young people into our organisation and can’t recall enrolling so many in one evening. I wish them all the best as they embark on their journey with St John Ambulance’

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The existing Cadets were presented with certificates of the subjects they have been studying, Celebrating Difference, Fund Raising & Enterprise. These are just two of the subjects Cadets can choose to study towards The Grand Prior Award. This Award consists of over twenty subjects across a broad range of topics. After completing 4 subjects they receive their Bronze stage Award, 8 for the Silver, 12 for the Gold and 16 for the Grand Priors’ Award, The highest Award a Cadet can achieve.

The Badgers were presented with their Active Badger. by Ben Shakleton MStJ, County Commissioner Elect, and Domanic Moseley, Rotherham and Sheffield Interim Network Lead. This is one of the subjects Badgers can choose to study towards their Super Badger. Again, it is a staged award, complete three for The Bronze, six for the Silver and finally nine for the Super Badger, the highest award a Badger can achieve.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A number of staged awards were also presented by Reece Jepson, Clinical Lead for the County.

Cadet Aiden Fletcher receiving his commendation from Sean Starbuck 0StJ

Ben Shackleton, County Commissioner Elect, South & West Yorkshire said,

“It was such an incredible joy to see such a large number of young people welcomed to St John Ambulance and receive accolades for which they have worked so hard. I want to say a huge congratulations to those who received recognition on the night and a thank you to everybody who makes this possible: our fantastic SJA people, the young people’s parents or guardians, and the local community supporting St John Ambulance.”

Sean Starbuck, OStJ and member of St John Ambulance Chapter, presented the Grand Prior Award to Abbi-Mae Hughes and George Mason, along with Service awards to Nick Slack and Sarah Fountaine. Cadet Aiden Fletcher also received a Commendation for his exceptional work he did at demonstrations last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Mayor of Rotherham, Councillor Sheila Cowen, awarded trophies to

Most promising Badger Harry Barrett receiving his trophy from The Mayor of Rotherham, Councillor Sheila Cowen

Best Cadet; - Ava Musgrave

Best Badger; - Harry Barrett

Most promising Cadet; - Iris Dowell

Best Young Adult; - George Mason

Rotherham St Joan Ambulance Monday group

Sean congratulated the volunteers, thanked the parents and friends for their support and praised Rowena and Rotherham leaders for their dedication to the outstanding achievement of opening a new Cadet Unit.

Many family members and friends came along to the evening and supported the Auction by raising over £500 which will go to our St John Eye Hospital in Jerusalem. The Monday night Cadets also put on, tombola, cakes, name the teddy, guess the number of sweets in a jar stalls and raised over £200 for the St John Network.

The evening celebrations continued with a social and disco where the new Cadets, Badgers and their families were able to get to know what the St John Ambulance family is all about.

To find out more about St John Ambulance’s Youth offering, visit https://www.sja.org.uk/get-involved/young-people/.