RSS, Ship Hill, Rotherham

Client groups and meetings will be back at Rotherham Sight & Sound’s refurbished town centre base from Monday, April 29.

Sessions have been held at parent charity Sheffield Royal Society for the Blind during the works on Ship Hill.

The new cafe is not ready for opening as recruitment for a manager is still taking place.

But RSS will be able to host meetings, drop-in sessions and training in its new-look headquarters, along with hearing aid repairs.

Opening hours are 8:30am to 4:30pm. Call 01709 722420 or email [email protected] with any queries.

A spokesperson said: “We ask people to bear with us as we settle back in after this huge project.