Rotherham revellers help mark New Era Square’s £30k expansion milestone

Partygoers from Rotherham were among the guests at a glitzy VIP launch party celebrating the £30,000 expansion of Sheffield’s Panenka Bar & Grill.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Guests from the worlds of media, sport and entertainment raised a glass to a £30,000 expansion of its upstairs Sky Bar. The remodelling project has created extra capacity for Panenka’s two most in-demand experiences – bottomless brunch and private hire – while also debuting a two-room music policy.

The investment – coming just weeks before the venue’s second birthday - comes on the back of massive demand, with Panenka now serving around 500 bottomless brunches every week – often selling out and booked weeks in advance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nicole Silio, Business Development Manager for Ascent Leisure Group, said:

VIP guests enjoying the relaunch party for re-modelled Panenka

“The response to Panenka over the past two years has been phenomenal, and the energy at the VIP launch showed exactly why. Expanding our Sky Bar and introducing the new two-room music set-up means we can give both our daytime crowd and late-night guests an even better experience. It’s the perfect way to celebrate two incredible years.”

Panenka has become one of Sheffield’s busiest and most talked-about destinations since opening in 2023, combining hi-tech entertainment with food, drink and a vibrant atmosphere. It has been a big hit with guests from the Rotherham area.

The venue combines modern Asian fusion food with cutting-edge entertainment – from private executive boxes and VIP karaoke room. The venue also screens live sport across multiple HD screens and regularly attracts VIP visitors from the world of sport and entertainment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield United boss, Chris Wilder, and Sheffield Steelers captain, Robert Dowd, helped unveil Panenka Bar & Grill in front of hundreds of guest back in December 2023.

More information from www.panenkasheffield.co.uk