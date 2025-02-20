Rotherham pub set for refurbishment

The Woodman pub closed on February 10 and will reopen with an exciting new look on March 7

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Woodman pub in Rotherham is set to undergo a major refurbishment, investing over £375k to refresh this much-loved, community pub.

Upon reopening, The Woodman will have a newly created bar area, with exciting additions such as 4k big-screen TVs showing Sky Sports and TNT.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Locals can pop in for a pint and a bite to eat and celebrate unmissable moments in the heart of the community. Guests can also take advantage of competitive drink offerings such as ‘a bottle of prosecco for £13.49 on a Friday’ and ‘3 bottles of selected beer for £10.75’ every day of the week.

Sketch of the new-look family lounge area

There will also be a new dedicated ‘family lounge’, with everything designed for around families’ and dining occasions. Situated in the village of Bramley, The Woodman is ideally located for spending quality family time with a drink or meal before or after a stroll around the nearby Silverwood Colliery Woodland.

The shared good times for everyone continue, as the pub will continue to serve its extremely popular pub classics. Guests can enjoy irresistible favourites such as the Ultimate Southern-Fried Chicken Burger and new big plate dishes such as the Chicken Feast Platter.

The pub will also continue to serve its traditional Sunday roast, where guests can choose between roast beef, turkey or chicken, complete with fluffy mashed potatoes, roast potatoes, seasonal vegetables, homemade Yorkshire pudding, stuffing, and gravy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The refurbishment will also create three new employment opportunities, two full-time front-of-house roles and one full-time chef role.

Sketch of the new-look sports bar area

With over 1,600 pubs and bars across England, Scotland, and Wales, Marston’s locations range from traditional local and family-friendly pubs to venues designed for a warm, timeless country pub atmosphere offering shared good times for everyone.

General Manager Scott Kennedy said, “We’re incredibly excited to announce the refurbishment of The Woodman, to welcome our community; whatever the occasion. We will have some fantastic new food offers and are especially excited about the introduction of the new Sky Sports package, along with our outdoor seating area that will be perfect for summer.

"There will truly be something for everyone, whether it’s a quick drink at the bar, a spot to watch this year’s biggest sporting events or a place to enjoy quality time over a family meal!”

The Woodman is set to reopen on Friday, March 7.

For more information about The Woodman, visit their Website or Facebook page.