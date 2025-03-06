Rotherham Playwrights: Enter the Ambassador PEEL Playwriting Challenge 2025
This unique competition, a collaboration between Ambassador Cruise Line and PEEL Entertainment Group, offers the chance to have your play staged as part of the Theatre@Sea programme onboard Ambassador’s Ambience and Ambition ships. The competition is open until April 4, 2025.
The winner will receive a £6,000 cash prize, a cruise for two, and full support in bringing their play to life. Plays must be under an hour in length and can explore any subject matter. This is an excellent opportunity for exposure and mentorship from leading industry professionals like Dr. Jessica Lazar, Nathan Queely Dennis, and Dr. Alison Norrington.
Key Dates:
January 15, 2025: Competition opens
April 4, 2025: Deadline for submissions
June 6, 2025: Shortlist announced
December 5, 2025: Winner announced
Full competition details and entry requirements can be found at www.theatreatsea.com.