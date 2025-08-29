Rotherham Mum Crowned Slimming World Woman of the Year

In a heartwarming celebration of resilience and transformation, Hannah Dewsnap, a 38-year-old mother of two from Rotherham, has been crowned her Slimming World group’s Woman of the Year, for the second year running. Her journey, marked by emotional honesty and unwavering determination, has inspired countless others to take control of their health and rediscover their confidence.

Hannah’s story is one of rediscovery. Having struggled with her weight since her teenage years, she found herself increasingly disconnected from her own identity after becoming a mother. The demands of family life and a career in primary education left little room for self-care, and over time, her confidence eroded. “I didn’t recognise myself anymore, I was just existing,” she shared.

Despite trying various weight-loss methods over the years, nothing stuck. It wasn’t until a colleague’s transformation caught her attention that Hannah decided to walk through the doors of her local Slimming World group, accompanied by her mum for moral support who is now a Target member. That decision, she says, changed everything.

At her first weigh-in, Hannah was shocked to discover she weighed 15 stone 13 pounds, the heaviest she had ever been. But instead of despair, she found motivation. Within her first week, she lost 5½ pounds, igniting a spark that would fuel her journey for the next 20 months.

Hannah & Mum Linda both now Slimming world Target members

Today, Hannah is 5 stone 13 pounds lighter and has reached her target weight. But the transformation goes far beyond the scales. She now wears a size 10/12, enjoys shopping for clothes, and no longer hides from the camera. More importantly, she’s regained her energy, health, and self-worth, and is finally pursuing her long-held ambition of stepping into senior leadership at her school.

Her typical day has undergone a complete overhaul. Gone are the sugary cereals and processed meals. In their place are balanced, nourishing dishes, many from Slimming World’s own recipe collection. For busy days, she credits the Iceland Slimming World range for helping her stay on track without sacrificing convenience.

Hannah’s group, led by award-winning consultant Caroline, has become a second family. Caroline’s dedication and warmth have earned her accolades, and her groups are recognised as award-winning communities of support and success. “We celebrate each other’s wins, lift each other on the tough days, and genuinely care,” Hannah says. That sense of belonging, combined with unwavering support from her family and friends, has been instrumental in her success.

Caroline and her team are now welcoming new members, as well as returning members who are ready to restart their Slimming World journey. Whether you're stepping through the doors for the first time or coming back for a fresh start, you'll be met with open arms, expert guidance, and a community that truly understands. Caroline's groups are held Tuesday, Wednesday & Thursday in Brinsworth, Treeton & the Stag area.

Hannah before joining slimming world

Being voted Woman of the Year twice is a testament not only to Hannah’s personal achievements but to the power of vulnerability and shared experience. Her message to others is clear: “You deserve to feel good. You deserve to put yourself first. And you absolutely can do this.”

Hannah’s story is a reminder that transformation isn’t just physical, it’s emotional, mental, and deeply personal. And sometimes, the most powerful journeys begin with a single brave step through the doors of a Slimming world group.