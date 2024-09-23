Rotherham Council hosting recruitment fair at Riverside House
Residents looking to start a career or take their next steps are encouraged to attend between 10am and 2pm on Friday, September 27.
Employers from sectors including health and social care, customer services, leisure and security and administration will attend, while opportunities in further education, training and volunteering will feature too. Cllr Robert Taylor, RMBC cabinet member for jobs, said: “Our last recruitment event was a huge success with more than 600 people attending.
“I’m pleased that we are again able to bring such a diverse range of employers together again. “Whether you’re looking for extra hours or pay, wanting to further your career or develop new skills through education and training, I’d encourage people to come along and see the wide range of opportunities available.” For further information about the employment support offered by the council, visit https://www.rotherham.gov.uk/jobs-careers/employment-support.
Employers already confirmed as attending include:
- Royal Air Force
- AMRC
- S1 Security
- Next
- Rotherham Council – children’s services, children’s residential services, fostering, facilities and catering, care and provider services, supported living
- Eden Futures
- New York Bakery
- Target Housing
- The Civil Service
- Insight UK
