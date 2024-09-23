Riverside House

PUBLIC and private sector roles will be showcased at Rotherham Council’s jobs fair at Riverside House.

Residents looking to start a career or take their next steps are encouraged to attend between 10am and 2pm on Friday, September 27.

Employers from sectors including health and social care, customer services, leisure and security and administration will attend, while opportunities in further education, training and volunteering will feature too. Cllr Robert Taylor, RMBC cabinet member for jobs, said: “Our last recruitment event was a huge success with more than 600 people attending.

“I’m pleased that we are again able to bring such a diverse range of employers together again. “Whether you’re looking for extra hours or pay, wanting to further your career or develop new skills through education and training, I’d encourage people to come along and see the wide range of opportunities available.” For further information about the employment support offered by the council, visit https://www.rotherham.gov.uk/jobs-careers/employment-support.

Employers already confirmed as attending include:

Royal Air Force

AMRC

S1 Security

Next

Rotherham Council – children’s services, children’s residential services, fostering, facilities and catering, care and provider services, supported living

Eden Futures

New York Bakery

Target Housing

The Civil Service

Insight UK