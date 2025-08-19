Rotherham care village opens new luxury entertainment facility after major investment

Moorgate Care Village in Rotherham has officially opened its brand-new hospitality and function room, celebrating continued success after receiving two ‘Outstanding’ ratings from the Care Quality Commission (CQC) for two of its three on-site homes.

Operated by Park Lane Healthcare and located on Nightingale Close, the care village includes Moorgate Croft, Moorgate Lodge, and Moorgate Hollow.

Building on the momentum of its recent regulatory achievements, Park Lane Healthcare has invested £100,000 in the creation of a purpose-built, multi-functional space designed for residents across all three homes to enjoy. The new facility, known as the Nightingale Room, features a fully equipped bar and cinema and will also serve as a venue for community events.

The Nightingale Room was officially unveiled by the Mayor of Rotherham, Councillor Rukhsana Ismail, during an opening ceremony. Guests, including residents, staff, and family members, enjoyed a summer buffet while popular local singer, Mark Marsden, entertained with a selection of classical favourites to mark the occasion.

The cinema room

Chris Lane, Chairman of Park Lane Healthcare, said: “I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve achieved at Moorgate Care Village, from our recent ‘Outstanding’ CQC ratings to the exceptional facilities we continue to develop to support residents’ wellbeing. There aren’t many care homes in the country offering facilities like these, where residents can enjoy the experience of a pub and cinema from the comfort of their own home.

“We were also delighted to welcome the Mayor of Rotherham to officially open the new Nightingale Room and to meet our wonderful residents and staff who are thrilled with the facility.”

Mayor of Rotherham, Cllr Rukhsana Ismail, added: “The facilities at Moorgate Care Village are absolutely amazing. It’s clear that a great deal of thought and care has gone into designing the Nightingale Room to benefit residents from all three homes. It was a privilege to officially open this wonderful new space, and I look forward to seeing it evolve into a vibrant community hub.”

Michael, a resident from Moorgate Croft said: “The new facilities are amazing! It’s great that all three homes can socialise together. I’m looking forward to playing some games and having a pint at the bar.”