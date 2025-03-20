Rotherham care home resident overcomes phobia through poetry
At 87, Sheila has called Cherry Trees home for the past 20 months. She began writing poetry in the 1970s, during a time when she struggled with agoraphobia – a fear of going out in public.
Thankfully, Sheila was able to overcome her fear, and she credits writing down her emotions as a vital part of her recovery.
Proud mother to two daughters, Sheila shared that World Poetry Day inspired her to share her poems. She said: “Poetry deserves greater recognition for its ability to explore a wide range of emotions and experiences.”
Apart from writing poems, Sheila enjoys spending time with her friends, baking, knitting and leading the pen pal club at Cherry Trees Care Home.
Sheila’s poem on agoraphobia is as follows:
I wish I was normal, I wish I was plain
To do my own shopping, or walk in the rain
One week to me is just like the rest
I try not to grumble, or to get vexed
I wish I was working, but who’d employ me?
When you’ve agoraphobia, people don’t see
When someone mentions an outing, my legs start to shake
My head begins thumping and my heart starts to ache
My hands start to sweat, my throat turns dry
To stop this happening, I have truly tried
I can’t take my children out for a treat
I have to rely on someone to choose my own sweets
If I do venture out, I go by car
And it’s not very often, and not very far
Some people are kind, some sympathetic
Others just think that I’m almost pathetic
It’s hard putting your feelings down in rhyme
I’m sure I’ll get better with God’s help and time.