Rotherham care home resident overcomes phobia through poetry

As World Poetry Day approaches on March 21, Sheila Hutton, a resident at Cherry Trees Care Home in Rotherham, shares her remarkable poetic talent and a personal story of how she used words to conquer a phobia.

At 87, Sheila has called Cherry Trees home for the past 20 months. She began writing poetry in the 1970s, during a time when she struggled with agoraphobia – a fear of going out in public.

Thankfully, Sheila was able to overcome her fear, and she credits writing down her emotions as a vital part of her recovery.

Proud mother to two daughters, Sheila shared that World Poetry Day inspired her to share her poems. She said: “Poetry deserves greater recognition for its ability to explore a wide range of emotions and experiences.”

Apart from writing poems, Sheila enjoys spending time with her friends, baking, knitting and leading the pen pal club at Cherry Trees Care Home.

The home is part of the Orchard Care Homes group, which operates 23 care homes in the Midlands and the North of England.

Cherry Trees, which is based in Kimberworth Park, offers residential care, residential dementia care and short-term respite care. It holds a ‘good’ rating with the Care Quality Commission. For more information about Cherry Trees Care Home visit the website.

To learn more about Orchard Care Homes, please call 01423 859859. Last year the group won Outstanding Care Home Provider at the Stars of Social Care Awards. Every home across its portfolio has achieved a five-star food rating.

Sheila’s poem on agoraphobia is as follows:

I wish I was normal, I wish I was plain

To do my own shopping, or walk in the rain

One week to me is just like the rest

I try not to grumble, or to get vexed

I wish I was working, but who’d employ me?

When you’ve agoraphobia, people don’t see

When someone mentions an outing, my legs start to shake

My head begins thumping and my heart starts to ache

My hands start to sweat, my throat turns dry

To stop this happening, I have truly tried

I can’t take my children out for a treat

I have to rely on someone to choose my own sweets

If I do venture out, I go by car

And it’s not very often, and not very far

Some people are kind, some sympathetic

Others just think that I’m almost pathetic

It’s hard putting your feelings down in rhyme

I’m sure I’ll get better with God’s help and time.