Rotherham care home knows what residents “knead” with new dementia care space

Moorgate Hollow Care Home is baking in new ways to support its residents after unveiling a newly renovated living space designed to support a wide range of activities for residents living with dementia.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The newly allocated space will be used for social gatherings, creative sessions, and hands-on tasks like baking and crafts, helping residents stay engaged and active.

The renovation was marked with a baking session, where residents took part in kneading dough, decorating treats, and enjoying the familiar scents of fresh bread. Scientific research shows that activities like cooking can help reduce agitation, improve mood, and stimulate memory recall for individuals with dementia. Sensory experiences such as touch, taste, and smell play a key role in triggering positive emotions and long-term memories, providing comfort and familiarity for residents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition to baking, the space will be used for other stimulating activities, including arts and crafts, music therapy, and gentle exercise sessions. These activities contribute to cognitive function, social interaction, and overall well-being. The aim is to create an environment that not only keeps residents engaged but also helps maintain their independence and sense of purpose.

A recent pizza making class taking place

Leighann Peace, manager at Moorgate Hollow said: “This new space will play an important role in daily life at Moorgate Hollow. Our goal is to provide the best possible care and new spaces like this allow us to create a stimulating environment where residents can participate in meaningful activities. We’re looking forward to welcoming families to join sessions and share these new experiences.”