Reform UK Candidate for Keppel Ward by election

Let’s bring some common sense to Rotherham and all the communities across the Keppel ward. Residents have long been ignored by the local Labour administration and you have a big opportunity to send them a clear message by voting Reform UK in the Keppel Ward By Election on July 10th.

If elected, my plan is to:

1. Champion local priorities and concerns in relation to crime and antisocial behaviour making our streets and communities safer.

2. Stand with the local community to stop Droppingwell Tip from reopening protecting residents’ health and the environment.

3. Listen to local residents concerns and priorities with a return to common sense and pride within our community and country.

You can’t trust Labour or the Tories and a vote for the Lib Dem or the Independent candidates is a wasted vote.

This your chance to demand real change. Vote for me and elect someone who will always listen and have the time to deal with your issues.

Rotherham needs reform so vote for Tony Harrison and Reform UK on July 10th.

This is a contributed party political press release. This website and its associated newspapers support no political party and it does not necessarily reflect our views. We consider contributed releases from all lawful parties as part of the vibrant debate in the run-up to the by-election and would encourage all candidates to use this platform to positively explain their vision and policies for their local communities.