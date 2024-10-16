Pumpkin Picking Fun at Cannon Hall Farm

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A BARNSLEY farm has created an extra special spooky surprise for visitors this year - with over 15,000 pumpkins creating a pumpkin picking extravaganza.

Cannon Hall Farm’s annual pumpkin festival has been running for over a decade, but this year’s event is set to be the biggest year ever with thousands more pumpkins, specially designed instagram photo ops, plus a spooky pumpkin virtual reality ride.

The festival, which runs on selected dates up to Halloween on October 31, has grown year on year and now attracts visitors from all over the country, though numbers are strictly limited to ensure everyone has a nice time.

The family friendly event, which sees children given a free pumpkin that expert carvers shape for them, is a deliberate showcase of what the tourism attraction has to offer in colder months.

Director Rob Nicholson said: “Historically for us, it was very difficult to get people to come to Cannon Hall Farm in the autumn or winter, when it is dropping colder and darker. We always did well at Springtime when we saw new lambs, but autumn used to be a much more difficult proposition.

“The pumpkin festival was a real game changer for us, and it is absolutely incredible to see how it has grown each year into what it has become today. We love nothing more than seeing the kids wheeling the barrows round to choose their pumpkins and I personally take real pride in the fact that we can help them make such special, family memories.

“We are a family business and we can never forget that when planning events like this. What’s even more special about our pumpkin patch is that absolutely nothing is wasted - this year we’ve laid bark paths, and those will be swept up and recycled. The great thing is that any pumpkins left here at the end will be eaten by the sheep, they will not be wasted. It will all go back to the land and the field will graze cattle again in the Springtime.

“We wouldn’t do it if we couldn’t reuse the consumable materials involved - the straw will go onto the muck heap onto the land to help grow grass and so on. Who would have thought there was a thing like this when we were young? When I was a lad you had to struggle to carve a turnip, share it between us brothers and then eat it when you were done.”

Cannon Hall Farm is the official host farm for the Channel 5 On The Farm series and is currently filming for a new season of Winter on the Farm due to air at the end of the year.