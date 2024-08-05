£12k lottery boost for Catcliffe Cone group

By Gareth Dennison
Published 5th Aug 2024, 10:20 BST
..
.
CATCLIFFE Cone Community Group has been awarded £11,950 from the National Lottery.

The cash will be used to continue events which bring more visitors to the 18th century glass kiln.

Related topics:National Lottery

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice