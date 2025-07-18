Primary school teaching assistant retires after 33 years’ service
A beloved teaching assistant at The Hill Primary Academy in Thurnscoe, Rotherham, part of Astrea Academy Trust, is retiring after an incredible 33 years’ service.
Carol Rich is known for her unwavering commitment to The Hill’s pupils and her passion for education.
She has made a lasting impact on countless students and staff alike and, throughout her career, has been a cornerstone of the school community.
Mrs Rich's ability to connect with children and foster a nurturing environment has been instrumental in their academic and personal growth.
Plans for retirement include spending time with her family and taking relaxing dog walks, as well as continuing her much-loved hobbies.
Mrs Rich said: “After 33 wonderful years, I’m proud to have been part of the Hill family - a place that will always hold a special place in my heart.
“I wish them all the luck in the future and can't wait to see what's still to come.”
Principal of The Hill Primary Academy, Michelle Cockayne, said: "Working alongside Mrs Rich has been an absolute privilege.
"Her dedication to the pupils and the school community is unparalleled. Mrs Rich has not only been a teaching assistant but also a mentor and friend to many over the years.
“The staff and pupils wish Mrs Rich a very long and happy retirement.”