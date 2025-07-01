Primary academy is recognised for its work to help the local community

Carrfield Primary Academy in Bolton upon Dearne is awarded the Super Kind Social Impact Schools Award.

Carrfield Primary Academy in Bolton upon Dearne, Rotherham, is celebrating after receiving the Super Kind Social Impact Schools Award.

The award, awarded by Super Kind, recognises the work that Carrfield, part of Astrea Academy Trust, has done to promote social action in the local area.

Student Leadership coordinator and teacher, Richard Gawthrope says that all of the children have contributed to this social impact award in some way, with a special credit to the school’s Student Leaders.

These young leaders have supported those in need locally, for example, by collecting food and groceries for the Goldthorpe Foodbank at the Salvation Army, and all children complete an annual Christmas sponsored Rudolf Run in order to raise money for Barnsley Hospice.

The Super Kind awards are designed to empower children to make a difference to causes they care about and to help schools to bring active citizenship and social action into the classroom.

The organisation says it is “here to help you create the next generation of changemakers in the easiest and most engaging way”.

Katie Adamski, Carrfield Primary Academy Principal, said: “I am so proud to see how well our pupils at Carrfield have embraced the values of empathy and kindness and we are all delighted to have gained this Super Kind award.

“As a school community, we are committed to being kind and respecting other people and we look forward to continuing to address issues in our local community that the children are passionate about.”

Russell Gray, Regional Director of Schools (Primary) for Astrea Academy Trust, added: “Carrfield should be rightfully proud of all that the school has done to achieve this award. This recognition not only celebrates past the academy’s achievements but will inspire continued excellence in the future. ”