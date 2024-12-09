'Perfect partnership' gets Leeds buyers on the move

It has been a steady year for the property market, with an influx of leads expected between Christmas and New Year, according to a Yorkshire-based property expert.

New Home Solutions is a Leeds based part exchange and assisted sale specialist and has been helping Redrow’s homebuyers with an existing property to sell since the start of this year.

Help to Sell is a scheme offered by Redrow at the homebuilder’s Rotherham based development Poppy Fields, as well as other developments across Yorkshire.

Help to Sell makes the process of selling an existing property simple, with Redrow and its agency partners managing much of the process on their customers behalf. It takes all the stress out of selling up and moving on, with Redrow also contributing towards sellers’ fees.

“We have had a great uptake on the Help to Sell scheme, with four sales agreed only last week,” said Gina Brookes, national operations director at New Homes Solutions.

“The scheme provides the seller with their own dedicated account manager who will liaise directly with Redrow. We will negotiate the best possible price for their existing property, carry out all the sales progression and contract chasing, again keeping the seller and Redrow updated to ensure a smooth exchange of contracts.

“A huge benefit of this scheme to the seller is that Redrow pay our estate agency fees, therefore saving the seller thousands of pounds worth of fees.”

New Home Solutions’ current statistics show that the average selling time for a property using the scheme is 45 days from property going live to the notification of sale being issued.

Redrow is currently building at Poppy Fields, located off Moor Lane South in Ravenfield the development will eventually feature 240 homes, including 80 affordable properties. The 36-acre development will include a range of three, four and five-bedroom homes, all from Redrow’s Heritage Collection as well as a large area of open space, featuring a play area and a community orchard.

Gina added: “Redrow’s homes are appealing to buyers due to the quality of build, the specification and locations.

“Now is a great time to move. In fact, Boxing Day is the busiest day of the year on Rightmove. There is always an influx of leads between Christmas and New Year due to home owners realising, after actually spending some time at home over the Christmas period, that they have maybe out grown their property or are looking for a fresh start to the New Year.”

Steve Jackson, sales director at Redrow Yorkshire, added: “Along with the team at New Home Solutions, we’re delighted to have helped many of our customers sell their existing home easily with our Help to Sell initiative. We’d encourage those thinking about a move to come and visit our customer experience suites and show homes to find out more.”