Outstanding Ofsted grade for school with ‘ambitious and unique’ curriculum
Youngsters have learning opportunities “beyond the academic” at Aston Fence Junior and Infant, inspectors said.
Older pupils were praised for being positive role models for younger ones though a buddy system – while the school’s “Me on a Page” documents help adapt teaching for children with special needs.
“The school has developed an ambitious and unique curriculum that inspires its pupils to learn,” said lead inspector Chris Sergeant.
“Leaders have carefully mapped the knowledge that pupils will learn in each unit of work and ensured that their knowledge builds on what they already know.
“The curriculum covers the breadth of the national curriculum and in some subjects, such as art, exceeds it. The quality of work that pupils produce is exceptional.”
Youngsters at the 207-pupil school were said to have thorough knowledge of British values – debating them weekly in assemblies – and also understood the similarities and differences between world religions.
Reading was said to be a priority across the school, with children also benefiting from carefully considered school trips which enhance their learning in various subjects.
Headteacher Claire Dawson said: “We are absolutely delighted to be recognised by Ofsted as an outstanding school once more.
“This outcome is testament to the immense skill and dedication of our hardworking staff and the unwavering support of our pupils’ families and our school governors, but most importantly, the behaviour, the attitude and the sheer brilliance of our wonderful children.
“The inspectors were so impressed with their welcoming natures and their pride in being a member of Team Fence – they all shone like the superstars they are.
“As headteacher, I am incredibly proud to be part of our wonderful school community where we all work together to provide the very best education for every child in our school.”
The Ofsted report said support for SEND pupils was highly effective, with the Me on a Page document being used to adapt teaching to individual needs.
“This support allows pupils with SEND not only to progress well, but also to maintain their individualism and independence,” the report added.
