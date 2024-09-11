The family of Teddy Kelly opened a new trim trail in his memory, at St Bede's School, where he was a pupil. Teddy's parents Rich and Katie and brother Bobby cut a ribbon with head teacher Amanda Wassell, while pupils and staff looked on.

THE parents of a tragic six-year-old opened play equipment dedicated to his memory at the school he attended.

Year 2 pupil Teddy Kelly was taken ill in October 2023 and diagnosed with neuroblastoma, a rare cancer which develops in nerve tissue.

St Bede’s Primary pupil Teddy passed away six months later, in April this year.

Amanda Wassell, headteacher at the Kimberworth school, said: “During his short illness the whole school community came together to raise money for his treatment through a sponsored event where they ran a mini-marathon.

“Teddy’s parents wanted to leave a gift to the pupils in school in memory of Teddy.

“Over the summer we have created a memorial garden and had Teddy’s Trail installed.”

Teddy’s parents Rich and Katie cut the ribbon last Friday, September 6, helped by Teddy’s brother Bobby, who has just started at St Bede’s – and was the first child to test out the trail.

The new assortment of outdoor equipment is something which would have been right up Teddy’s street, too.

Amanda said: “Each day I would visit every classroom and I would watch Ted in action. He loved to play in the construction area, building things as he had a lovely imagination.

“He enjoyed the sand too. But especially being outside, climbing and balancing or making cars with the large construction things such as crates, planks and tyres.”

The equipment was installed thanks to new charity the Team Ted Foundation, which aims to create unforgettable moments for children battling cancer. It also provides financial support and essential household items so families can enjoy a comfortable and nurturing environment should they choose to go home during end of life care – just as the Kelly family did with Teddy.

A family fun night takes place in support of the cause at the Grange Park Golf Club on Friday, September 20. Email [email protected] or see the foundation’s Facebook page for more information.

Meanwhile, Amanda has secured a charity place at the 2025 London Marathon next April, which will also mark the first anniversary of Teddy’s death. Sponsorship is open now at https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/amanda-wassell-1.