Official re-opening of Rotherham Sight & Sound's new-look headquarters

.

GRATEFUL clients called Rotherham Sight and Sound a lifesaving service as the charity’s refurbished HQ was officially reopened.

The launch event at Ship Hill on August 8 marked the new chapter for the sensory service, which supports 1,300 people with visual impairments and another 1,100 with hearing loss issues.

Changes have included adding a cafe and improving the accessibility of the toilets, lift and front entrance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The training and meeting space has its own kitchen area, which is a key part of courses helping improve clients’ everyday lives, while resident handyman Dennis Crofts spent hours repainting the place.

.

RSS was set up by Sheffield Royal Society for the Blind in 2017 after Rotherham Council flagged up the lack of provision in the borough.

Client Kate Allott lost her sight in late 2016, after starting with glaucoma and undergoing an unsuccessful operation.

She said finding RSS helped give her her life back – and she has since taken part in everything from crafts to horse-riding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I thought I could never do anything like that,” she added. “I really did think my life was over.

“But this place just opened my life up again. It gave me the confidence to get out and do things. It gave me the confidence to start knitting again.

“I have done so many activities that I can’t list them all.”

Kate has been one of the clients taking part in experimental music workshops with electronic artist and producer Rian Treanor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The avant garde music club has gone on to perform in London and hopes to have another gig in Leeds soon.

Kate said: “It’s ended up with us making a record, which is absolutely amazing and will be out at Christmas. Watch this space…we may be going on a tour!”

Former joiner Andy Hadley was also among the clients speaking at last week’s event. He told guests: “I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for this place and the Sheffield centre.

“I didn’t expect to get involved in fundraising and doing crazy things. I’ve met some amazing friends.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That includes Trish Milner – the couple got together after meeting on her first day at RSS. Trish, who lost her sight in her 40s, said: “We have been together ever since. It’s now a running joke here about when we’ll get married!”

Mick Gladwin’s involvement in visually impaired sports through RSS has seen him travel to Italy to play baseball.

He has also become a volunteer tele-befriender as a way of giving back to RSS, calling clients at their homes to help prevent isolation.

Charity chief executive Joanne Ardern said RSS had only a handful of clients at the start but was now supporting 2,400 people with visual or hearing impairments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: “It was a significant undertaking for SRSB to open a centre in Rotherham. This last year has been another big step forward.”

The Mayor of Rotherham, Cllr Sheila Cowen, said: “I’m in awe of all of you here this evening. You exude kindness, hard work and making things better for everybody.”

The Earl of Scarbrough, patron of the charity, said: “RSS makes a huge difference to many people’s lives. I have no doubt that it will continue to do so for many years to come.”

An open day will be held for existing and potential clients and supporters to see the Ship Hill centre between 10am and 3pm on Thursday, August 29.

For information about the charity, call 01709 722420, email [email protected] or visit www.srsb.org.uk.