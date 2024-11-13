Nottingham care home set to welcome members of community for festive Winter Wonderland event
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Silverwood, a residential, nursing and dementia care home, will host its Winter Wonderland event starting on Tuesday 3rd December. It will be held every Tuesday and Saturday throughout December until the 21st December from 4.30pm to 6pm.
There will be a selection of hot and cold drinks, chocolate logs and mince pies. There will also be Christmas music, a magical light trail and even a Santa’s Grotto.
Debra Meynell, Home Manager at HC-One’s Silverwood Care Home, said:
“We are excited to be opening our doors to the local community to welcome them into Silverwood Care Home to join in our Winter Wonderland celebrations. Everyone is invited to join the fun and entry is free.
“It’s a fantastic opportunity for us all to engage and connect with our local community and provide festive cheer. We are looking forward to greeting everyone here at Silverwood for our family-friendly Winter Wonderland event.
“We are working with talented local businesses to create a magical event for everyone. If you are looking for a special gift, an unusual stocking filler or some festive fun, attending our Winter Wonderland event will help!”
Entry to Silverwood Care Home’s Winter Wonderland event is free of charge.
Tickets to see Santa are £5 and can be booked in advance via email or phone: [email protected] and 0115 925 3699.