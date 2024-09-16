More cash support for Rotherham’s care leavers

.

ROTHERHAM Council has approved a proposal to increase its monetary offer for youngsters leaving care.

The changes raise annual clothing allowance from £200 to £300, introduces additional funding for proms and graduations and formalises support for cultural and religious items.

The update, which will cost an additional £27,000 per year, will be funded through the existing care leavers budget.

The extra funding aims to address rising living costs and support young people transitioning to independent living. It was approved by cabinet on Monday (16).