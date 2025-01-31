More Aldi stores in Yorskhire to get InPost lockers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Aldi is installing InPost lockers outside more of its UK stores in Yorkshire.

Thanks to the supermarket’s ongoing partnership with parcel locker provider InPost, more customers can now easily collect and return online orders at the Rotherham store.

Britain’s fourth-largest supermarket first trialled the lockers at 22 stores across the country in December 2023.

Following positive feedback from customers on how convenient the service is, over 260 InPost lockers have been installed across Aldi UK stores.

Richard Thornton, Communications Director at Aldi UK, said: “Our customers value convenience, which is why we’re expanding the availability of InPost lockers across more Aldi stores.

“By adding lockers at more locations nationwide, customers can now collect or return parcels seamlessly while picking up their shopping at Aldi.”

Neil Kuschel, CEO at InPost UK, said: “Our partnership with Aldi to expand the number of lockers nationwide reflects our shared commitment to providing quick, easy and accessible parcel collection and returns for shoppers across the UK.

“By installing additional InPost Lockers outside Aldi stores, we’re offering customers the freedom to pick up and drop off parcels at their convenience, without the need to rely on store opening hours or wait in queues.

“We’re excited to see how this collaboration will enhance the shopping experience, reduce the cost and continue to meet the growing consumer demand for secure, sustainable, and seamless parcel solutions.”

This will include the Aldi store on Bawtry Road, Bramley, Rotherham.

Customers can check the lockers at their local store are available to use before visiting at: https://inpost.co.uk/lockers