Moorgate Care Village celebrates double outstanding success

Moorgate Care Village in Rotherham is celebrating a trio of exceptional results following recent inspections by the Care Quality Commission (CQC), with two of its care homes being rated Outstanding and the third receiving a strong Good rating.

Operated by Park Lane Healthcare, the Moorgate Croft and Moorgate Hollow services achieved the CQC’s highest possible rating, while Moorgate Lodge was praised for its person-centred approach and compassionate team, earning a solid Good, with Outstanding leadership.

The independent regulator, which inspects care homes in areas such as safety, effectiveness, responsiveness, leadership, and how well staff care for residents, praised the homes for their consistent dedication to high-quality care and outstanding leadership.

At Moorgate Croft, inspectors noted that the home had created a culture where “staff were consistently kind, compassionate and patient,” adding that “people received outstanding care and support from staff who were truly passionate about their roles.”

Some of the team from Moorgate Croft and Moorgate Hollow

One resident was quoted in the report saying: “Nothing is too much trouble – they always go out of their way to make me smile.” The report highlighted the home’s personalised care planning, strong links with families, and the registered manager’s “exceptional understanding” of residents’ individual needs.

Moorgate Hollow was described as “extremely well-led” with staff who were “empowered to go the extra mile.” One relative told inspectors: “The staff here don’t just care for you – they care about you.” Inspectors noted a warm and inclusive environment, with personalised activities and community links supporting residents to “live life to the full.”

Moorgate Lodge also received strong praise, particularly for its commitment to dignity, kindness, and respect. One resident said: “It feels like home here – I feel safe, and I know the staff really listen to me.” The CQC found that “people were supported by staff who knew them well,” and described a calm, caring and responsive service that respected residents' preferences.

Chris Lane, Chairman of Park Lane Healthcare, said: “These fantastic results are a testament to the dedication, care and skill of the teams across all three homes at Moorgate. To receive two ‘Outstanding’ ratings and one strong ‘Good’ is an incredible achievement, and I couldn’t be prouder of the people who made this happen. Our focus will always be on providing the very best for those we support.”

Moorgate Care Village on Nightingale Close in Rotherham is made up of three separate care homes - Moorgate Croft, Moorgate Hollow, and Moorgate Lodge - each provides tailored support for older people with a range of needs. Between them, the homes offer high-quality residential, nursing, and dementia care in purpose-built surroundings, with a strong emphasis on personalised support, dignity, and community engagement.