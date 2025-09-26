Montagu Hall Care Home brings the magic of Bollywood to Mexborough

Montagu Hall Care Home, a residential and dementia care home in Mexborough, South Yorkshire, was transformed into a vibrant hub of colour and energy as it celebrated International Bollywood Day with a special dance workshop for residents, their families and staff.

The event featured an exclusive session with professional dancer Kalpesh Patel from K'z Dance Entertainment Ltd UK, who travelled from London to lead the festivities. Residents were immersed in the rhythms of Bollywood, learning new dance moves and enjoying a morning filled with fun and connection.

The initiative was designed to provide a unique cultural experience, promoting physical activity and social engagement in a lively, inclusive atmosphere.

“It was an absolute delight to see the smiles and enthusiasm on everyone’s faces,” said Charlie Parker, General Manager of Montagu Hall.

Kalpesh Patel with residents and staff from Montagu Hall Care Home

“At Montagu Hall, we believe in creating vibrant experiences that enrich the lives of our residents. Bringing a taste of Bollywood to Mexborough was a wonderful way to celebrate culture and community. We are incredibly grateful to Kalpesh for his fantastic energy and to everyone who joined in the fun.”

