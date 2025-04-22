Mindset shift has brought a shift in weight

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Amanda Little, has overcome mental health & anxiety struggles to lose 3 stone. Having been a member of Slimming World before and losing 4 stone to get to target she gained some weight back during the COVID lockdowns. This affected her anxiety and she used to dread seeing the numbers on the scales.

Sadly her brother became ill and passed away in December 2023. Amanda had made a promise to him to be fit and healthy and fought through her mental health challenges and began making changes.

Amanda used to struggle and restrict herself, feeling that is what she needed to do to see a result on the scales. She used to avoid days out, nice things in life and treats!

Her mindset has certainly changed over the last 15 months. Now she says “Food Optimising isn’t a diet. No foods are restricted, its all about a change of lifestyle and making the right choices. There is plenty of choice available from unlimited Free foods and I find with the Extra Easy plan I can fit in the nice things in life and treats within my syns. No worrying, no fuss!”

Amanda after

At one point Amanda would struggle to go out with the fear of embarrassment about how she looked. It had such an impact on her health, physically & mentally. Now she can walk miles! As she talks about her health & fitness she says “I walk my 2 Labradors every day between 6 & 8 miles. I can walk upstairs or run without being breathless and can fit back into clothes I kept from previous years. No matter what has happened I’ve stayed focused and changed my mindset to achieve my goals. I am currently just 7lb away from my dream target weight”

Kerry who runs groups on Rawmarsh Hill in Parkgate commented about Amanda and her journey “I am so proud of Amanda and her perseverance to achieve her own weight loss target. She has completely changed the way she views herself and her weight loss journey. Previously setbacks would have affected her anxiety so badly that she would want to give up but now nothing is stopping her. Amanda is a member of our social team on a Saturday morning helping weigh members. She is an inspiration and support for other members in group. I know that she will achieve the last few lbs to target soon and will be feeling even more amazing!”

You can join groups in Parkgate at 10 Rawmarsh Hill, S62 6EU.

Contact Kerry on 07931 312629 for more info.