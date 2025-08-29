Mexborough care home resident, Elspeth, celebrates 100th birthday

Montagu Hall Care Home in Mexborough was filled with the sounds of celebration on Sunday August 24 as resident Elspeth Addey marked the extraordinary milestone of her 100th birthday, an event made even more special by an incredible outpouring of love from the local community.

The festivities began when the home’s Lifestyle Coordinator took to social media with a simple request to send cards to help this wonderful lady celebrate her centenary. The appeal resonated deeply, amassing over 25,000 views on TikTok and 15,000 on Facebook.

The initial goal was to gather 100 cards for Elspeth’s 100 years. However, the community’s response was staggering, far exceeding all expectations. Elspeth has received hundreds of cards and presents, with new deliveries still arriving, ensuring the celebration continues.

The birthday itself was a grand affair. Elspeth enjoyed a family lunch followed by an afternoon party with cake. When asked for her secret to a long and happy life, the centenarian offered wise advice: “Eat well, exercise, get plenty of fresh air, and play tennis!” - a touching tip, as she fondly recalled meeting her husband on the tennis courts.

Elspeth Celebrates her 100th Birthday

Despite the widespread attention, Elspeth was quick to attribute her well-being and this incredible milestone to the care she receives at Montagu Hall: “I may be 100, but I wouldn't be here if it wasn’t for the amazing care from the team at Montagu Hall.”

“We are utterly overwhelmed by the kindness shown by everyone,” said Clare Abrahams, Lifestyle Coordinator at Montagu Hall Care Home. “To see our simple idea spark such a wave of generosity has been heart-warming. It was a privilege to help give Elspeth the celebration she truly deserves and her happiness has been our greatest reward.”

Home Manager, Charlie Parker, added, “Elspeth is a beloved member of our home and we are so proud of her. This celebration was a beautiful testament to her spirit and the powerful sense of community that exists both inside and outside our home.”

