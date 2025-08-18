Mexborough Care Home launches “Golden Egg” initiative with memorable first outing

Montagu Hall care home in Mexborough have launched a new ‘Golden Egg’ initiative, where residents choose their own perfect day out.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Each resident at Montagu Hall wrote down what their dream day would be, and the first ‘Golden Egg’ recipient’s name was drawn at random.

The winner, Pat Postlethwaite (96), had a simple yet special wish: to share an afternoon tea at the iconic Betty’s Tea Room in York with her daughter, Joanne.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The team at Montagu Hall made all the arrangements, securing a reservation at Betty’s for their VIP guest.

Pat and Joanne on their Betty's trip, organised by Montagu Hall care home

Impressed by the delicious food and elegant setting, Pat said, “It was everything I hoped it would be. Spending time with my daughter like that is something I’ll truly treasure.”

Charlie Parker, the General Manager at Montagu Hall, added, “Every resident has their own story, their own passions, and their own idea of what would make a perfect day. The Golden Egg initiative allows us to bring those ideas to life.”

“Seeing Pat return with a smile and hearing her talk about the day is exactly why the Golden Egg initiative matters so much."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Montagu Hall looks forward to granting more wishes in the months ahead, ensuring each resident has the chance to enjoy an experience that is meaningful to them.

You can find out more about Montagu Hall’s Golden Egg initiative at the home’s weekly Cake and Coffee Afternoon, every Tuesday from 2.30pm at Montagu Hall, Harlington Rd, Mexborough S64 0QG.

For further information, please contact 01709 257155 or [email protected].