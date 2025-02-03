Memory concert to be held in Rotherham in aid of charity

Annual Charity Night in loving Memory of Andrew Westley at Wickersley Club Rotherham, Friday, March 21 in aid of BloodCancer, Leukaemia and Bowel Cancer.

Carol and Malcolm Westley from Rotherham sadly lost their son in 1997 to Acute Myeloid Leukaemia, Andrew was only 28 years old, after being poorly for only three days. He left a devastated family behind - Mum Carol, Dad Malcolm, and three brothers, Darren, Richard and Matthew.

Andrew was also married and had two small children April and Ben.

Around 10 years after Andrews death, Carol wanted to help make a difference towards the charity.

Andrews Brothers left to right Darren, Matthew & Richard

“I decided I needed to do something in his memory and to keep his name and memory alive & to take a negative into something positive," she said.

Carol approached Rotherham Trades Club. (The pub is permanently closed after flooding in Nov 2019 and never re opened) and asked if they could hold a music charity concert there.

”They kindly agreed and we did our first of our Memory nights there in 2008.”

With the Venue booked, Carol now needed to make sure she had the entertainment that could entertain throughout the night.

Malcom & Friends raising Money on the Golf course

“I rallied round our musician friends to put on a show! It was so successful that we decided to do one every year.

“Since that first concert we have had numerous successful nights with the help of some lovely clubland acts and we appreciate everything they have done to help us raise awareness and raise money for the charity, All Acts came willingly and didn’t charge a penny for their time, to help Bloodcancer research, all in Memory of Andrew.

"Our family is truly grateful and we can’t thank them all enough for all their help and generosity over the years."

Carol’s husband Malc is a bass player for a clubland act “Rough Trade” Classic Rock & Blues music and can be heard every second Sunday of the month from 4pm appearing live at Greasbrough working mens Club.

Andrew Westley

Carol’s sons have always helped the Charity along the way: “Richard is a drummer & Matthew is a bass player who have also rallied round their musician friends and done concerts for us. Our son Darren completed the 3 Peak Challenge & National 3 peak challenge with a few friends all in memory of his Brother Andrew.

"Our niece Caroline and her Slimming World group members at Brinsworth,Treeton & Stag have also raise a lot of money for our Charity over the years!

“We have raised to total £39,750 and all proceeds have gone to Bloodcancer uk for the research of this terrible Cancer.Going forward we will now be splitting all proceeds that is raised between Bloodcancer uk & BowelCancer to help with research into another terrible Cancer”.

“Our grandson Ben, who is Andrew's son is currently going through treatment for Bowel Cancer. The news has devastated our family, and so it seemed fitting to split the money raised between theses two charities.

Tickets are available at Wickersley Club £6 each everyone welcome

"It would be great to see new faces come along to enjoy the night."