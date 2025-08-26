Melissa’s Slimming Success: 7.5 Stone Lost and a life Gained

In March 2023, Melissa was struggling with the loss of her mum to a short battle with cancer. To honour her mother’s birthday, she and her family went on holiday, something her mum had always cherished. But in the photos from that trip, Melissa barely recognised herself. A size 22 and emotionally adrift, she found comfort in food, telling herself, “What’s the point in looking after myself?”

Melissa - a mum herself, reached a moment of reckoning. She could no longer face her reflection in the mirror and she knew something had to change.

Melissa’s weight loss journey began in June 2024, when she walked into her local Slimming World group in Parkgate with a quiet goal: to lose just half a pound a week. She wasn’t chasing dramatic results - just a small, steady change. But what followed was nothing short of extraordinary.

Fast forward to today, and Melissa has shed an incredible 7.5 stone. She’s now on the brink of reaching her target weight, and her transformation has been recognised in the most heart-warming way: being voted Woman of the Year by her fellow group members.

Melissa winning Woman of the Year competition in the Parkgate Sat 7.30am session

“I’m so proud of myself and I know mum would be proud of me too" Melissa says. “Winning Woman of the Year was a real honour, especially knowing it came from the people who’ve supported me every step of the way.”

Her success is rooted not just in determination, but in the power of community. Melissa credits her consultant Kerry, who welcomed her with a smile on day one, and the Saturday 7:30am group at Parkgate, who’ve become a source of constant encouragement and friendship.

Kerry says "Melissa is such a joy to have in group, very quiet and unassuming but such an inspiration. When she shared her story and before picture we couldn't believe the transformation! Even though we see her every week and could see she was disappearing before our eyes I couldn't believe the change. I'm super proud of her and I'm glad she has been recognised for her achievement"

Melissa before and after - 7.5 stone lighter

Melissa’s story is proof that change doesn’t have to start with perfection - it starts with showing up, setting a goal, and surrounding yourself with people who believe in you. And sometimes, that half-pound goal turns into a life transformed.