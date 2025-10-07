Meadowhall welcomes Trinny London pop-up to thriving beauty line-up

Trinny London

Meadowhall has announced the opening of a Trinny London pop-up kiosk offering shoppers the cult beauty brand’s hugely popular makeup and skincare range.

Located on the Upper High Street outside AllSaints, the new kiosk brings its innovative products to the centre, including its signature stackable makeup and streamlined skincare range, known for its focus on practicality and ease of use.

Founded by British beauty entrepreneur Trinny Woodall in 2017, Trinny London was created to give everyone the tools to be their best and is now one of Europe’s fastest-growing beauty brands. Designed with convenience in mind, the collection offers simple, effective solutions that appeal to both beauty enthusiasts and those looking for fuss-free essentials.

The new kiosk adds to Meadowhall’s vibrant line-up of premium beauty retailers, which includes the recent opening of Sephora earlier this year.

Darren Pearce, centre director at Meadowhall, said: “Trinny London is such an exciting addition to the centre’s strong line-up of beauty retailers, giving shoppers even more choice when it comes to the latest trends and trusted favourites.

“Meadowhall has become a go-to destination for beauty, with the recent opening of Sephora proving hugely popular with our customers, and we’ve no doubt Trinny London will be the same.”

Hannah Klein, Commercial Director at Trinny London, added: “Meadowhall is the perfect setting for our latest pop-up. It’s a much-loved shopping destination for people across Yorkshire, and we’re excited to give even more people the chance to discover what makes our approach to beauty so unique.”

To find out more, visit: www.meadowhall.co.uk