McDonalds staff joined Cllr Michael Bennett-Sylvester (second right) for a litter pick in the Dalton Brook area, where they collected 52 bags of rubbish.

A SICKNESS setback was not enough to stop community clean-up efforts in Dalton.

There was a late cancellation of the latest efforts to tidy the brook due to illness at the organising charity.

But a litter-pick of the nearby area was still able to take place thanks to McDonald’s – and cleared more than 50 bags of rubbish.

Cllr Michael Bennett-Sylvester, who represents Dalton on Rotherham Council, said: “I’d like to thank Franco Ventura and his team for helping.

“I rang him at 4pm the day before to say the charity organising the clean-up had to cancel due to sickness.

“He replied that they had equipment and suggested we ‘crack on’.”

The litter-pick was part of a community day led by Dalton Parish Council, whose monthly cafe day hosted the Community Pantry, where residents can get a bag of shopping for £4, while the RSPCA held a pet food bank.

The next Dalton community cafe is from 9am to noon on November 21.