McDonald’s rescues Dalton clean-up efforts
There was a late cancellation of the latest efforts to tidy the brook due to illness at the organising charity.
But a litter-pick of the nearby area was still able to take place thanks to McDonald’s – and cleared more than 50 bags of rubbish.
Cllr Michael Bennett-Sylvester, who represents Dalton on Rotherham Council, said: “I’d like to thank Franco Ventura and his team for helping.
“I rang him at 4pm the day before to say the charity organising the clean-up had to cancel due to sickness.
“He replied that they had equipment and suggested we ‘crack on’.”
The litter-pick was part of a community day led by Dalton Parish Council, whose monthly cafe day hosted the Community Pantry, where residents can get a bag of shopping for £4, while the RSPCA held a pet food bank.
The next Dalton community cafe is from 9am to noon on November 21.
